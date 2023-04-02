USS America Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Cassandra Flores, from Bakersfield, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) to land on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Feb. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 20:47
|Photo ID:
|7620096
|VIRIN:
|230204-N-BX791-1202
|Resolution:
|3157x4735
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
