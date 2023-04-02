Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Parker McLean, from Spokane, Washington, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an MH-60S from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6., to land on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Feb. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 7620093
    VIRIN: 230204-N-BX791-1317
    Resolution: 5343x3562
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
