USS America Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Parker McLean, from Spokane, Washington, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an MH-60S from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6., to land on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Feb. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

