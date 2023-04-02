USS America Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb., 4, 2023) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), takes off of the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the East China Sea, Feb. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

