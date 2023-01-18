USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability/ Small Boats Counter Exercises

230118-N-NY362-1197 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts interoperability exercises with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Japanese Asahi-class destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|01.18.2023
|02.06.2023 00:23
|7617985
|230118-N-NY362-1197
|5590x4005
|935.64 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|5
|0
