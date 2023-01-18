USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability/ Small Boats Counter Exercises

230118-N-NY362-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), left, Japanese Asahi-class destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), center, and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville (CG 62) conduct interoperability exercises in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. U.S. Navy Ships forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations conduct underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro

Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA