230118-N-NY362-1144 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transits the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 00:23
|Photo ID:
|7617982
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-NY362-1144
|Resolution:
|6141x3962
|Size:
|721.8 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability/ Small Boats Counter Exercises [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
