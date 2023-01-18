230118-N-NY362-1144 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transits the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 00:23 Photo ID: 7617982 VIRIN: 230118-N-NY362-1144 Resolution: 6141x3962 Size: 721.8 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability/ Small Boats Counter Exercises [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.