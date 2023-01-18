230118-N-NY362-1151 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), right, Japanese Asahi-class destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), center, and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) conduct interoperability exercises in the Philippine Sea, Jan 18. U.S. Navy Ships forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations conduct underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 00:23
|Photo ID:
|7617983
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-NY362-1151
|Resolution:
|5623x3588
|Size:
|898.87 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability/ Small Boats Counter Exercises [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS
