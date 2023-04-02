Members of the 263rd Combat Communications Squadron set up and configure network equipment for the Communications Flyaway Kit (CFK) at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Dec 14, 2022. The CFK provides secure and non-secure communications in the 4th Fighter Wing Operations Center tent. (Courtesy photo by Senior Master Sgt. James Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7617653
|VIRIN:
|230205-Z-KG453-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|737.51 KB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Comm to Combat: The 263rd Combat Communications Squadron supports the 4th Fighter Wing in exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Comm to Combat: The 263rd Combat Communications Squadron supports the 4th Fighter Wing in exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT