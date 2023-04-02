Members of the 263rd Combat Communications Squadron (CBCS) and 4th Communications Squadron (CS) troubleshoot the 4th CS Communications Flyaway Kit antenna at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022. The 263rd CBCS aid and support the 4th CS personnel who are transitioning to a combat communications squadron. (Courtesy photo by Senior Master Sgt James Leslie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 7617651 VIRIN: 230205-Z-KG453-1001 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 839.96 KB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comm to Combat: The 263rd Combat Communications Squadron supports the 4th Fighter Wing in exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.