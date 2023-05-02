Comm to Combat: The 263rd Combat Communications Squadron supports the 4th Fighter Wing in exercise

Members of the 263rd Combat Communications Squadron, Stanley County Rural Training Site, support the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. during an integrated combat turn exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. Dec. 12-15, 2022.



The integrated combat turn exercise is named Agile Cub 3 and precursors a larger exercise taking place in April 2023 for the 4th Fighter Wing named Southern Lightning.



The objective of Agile Cub 3 is to rapidly simulate re-arming and refueling of an aircraft while it is still running in a combat environment.

The 4th Fighter Wing is transitioning from base communications to combat communications. As a result, the 263rd Combat Communications Squadron was requested by the 4th Fighter Wing to provide support during the exercise. While there, the 263rd Combat Communications Squadron observed, and advised airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing Communications Squadron.



“It felt really good to showcase the guardsmen capabilities,” said SMSgt James Leslie, 263rd Combat Communications Squadron cyberspace superintendent. “As guardsmen, we bring something extra to the fight and I’m glad we were able to show what we’re capable of.”



The 263rd Combat Communications Squadron deployed a communications flyaway kit to provide secure voicing data along with command, control, communications, and computer services aiding in the successful completion of the exercise. These services were established over five hours ahead of the exercise timeline and enabled the 4th Fighter Wing to operate, maintain, and sustain secure radio communications with C-17 Globemaster III and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft according to Lt. Col. Bradley D. Claxton, 145th Mission Support Group deputy commander.



“Collaborating with active duty members was really fun because, as guardsmen we don’t get to interact with them much,” explained Tech Sgt. Michael T. Jennings, 263rd radio frequency transmission technician. “We got to learn and see how they do things and they got to see the vast knowledge of guardsmen.”

