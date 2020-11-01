B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

U.S. Airmen from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron tow an Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to 34th EBS, into its parking spot after arriving for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. The Bomber Task Force deployment enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michael Caggiano)

