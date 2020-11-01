Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

    B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

    GUAM

    01.11.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Michael Caggiano Jr 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron tow an Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to 34th EBS, into its parking spot after arriving for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. The Bomber Task Force deployment enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michael Caggiano)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

