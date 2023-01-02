B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb 1.



This Bomber Task Force mission demonstrates the bomber’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, anytime and provide lethal precision global strike options for combatant commanders.



"I, along with the entire 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, am excited to be back in the region working alongside our Allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Carter, Director of Operations, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. ”Our mission here plays a crucial role in ensuring this dynamic region is free from coercion and accessible to everyone. The World Famous Thunderbirds have a great history, and we look forward to building upon that legacy during this deployment."



Previous B-1B missions during 2022 included aerial integration with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and hot pit refueling operations with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at RAAF Base Darwin.

The Lancers will continue to integrate and train with Allies and partners through various operations and exercises in the region.



BTF missions support the National Defense Strategy objectives of integrated deterrence and building enduring advantages, enabling strategic bombers to operate forward from a broad array of overseas and continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience.



"It's a privilege to be back in the Pacific area of responsibility and to be on the forward-edge of deterring our adversaries and supporting our Allies,” said Maj. Abraham Moreland, Assistant Director of Operations, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. “The relationships we have with our Allies in the region are crucial to the security of the Indo-Pacific, and the partnerships we build while out here give our aircrews the critical training and experience necessary to be successful in this environment."

