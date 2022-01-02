Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions [Image 9 of 11]

    B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

    GUAM

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka Woolever 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assist aircrew with post-flight procedures after arriving for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. The BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 19:18
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

    Anderson AB
    BTF

