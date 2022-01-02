U.S. Airmen from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assist aircrew with post-flight procedures after arriving for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. The BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ericka Woolever