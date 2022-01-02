U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, smiles after arriving for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)
B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions
