CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center

A U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, processes information for simulated evacuees during evacuation control center training as a part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US