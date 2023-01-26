Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center [Image 4 of 12]

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, searches a simulated evacuee during evacuation control center training as a part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MMCRE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to
    perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
