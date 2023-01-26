Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center [Image 6 of 12]

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speak to a simulated evacuee during evacuation control center training as a part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton,
    California, Jan. 26, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 7615505
    VIRIN: 230126-M-WC972-1284
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center
    CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Marines
    CLB-15
    1stMLG
    ECC
    MCCRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT