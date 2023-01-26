CLB-15 MCCRE: Evacuation Control Center

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, process a simulated evacuee during evacuation control center training as a part of CLB-15’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton,
California, Jan. 26, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)
