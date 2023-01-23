U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Mission Support Group assemble tents in support of exercise Raging Gunfighter 23-1 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2023. The purpose of Raging Gunfighter is to prepare the 366th Fighter Wing for potential operations in accordance with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

