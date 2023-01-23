Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raging Gunfighter 23-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Raging Gunfighter 23-1

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Mission Support Group move cargo during exercise Raging Gunfighter 23-1 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2023. Raging Gunfighter is a two phase exercise testing the 366th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7615384
    VIRIN: 230123-F-DU754-1105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Exercise
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    RagingGunfighter

