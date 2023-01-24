Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raging Gunfighter 23-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    Raging Gunfighter 23-1

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron prepares to land during exercise Raging Gunfighter 23-1 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2023. Raging Gunfighter tested the 366th Fighter Wing to deploy more efficiently as a Lead Wing and employ mission generation, command and control and base operating support elements in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7615379
    VIRIN: 230124-F-DU754-2036
    Resolution: 5552x3701
    Size: 979.27 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raging Gunfighter 23-1
    Raging Gunfighter 23-1
    Raging Gunfighter 23-1
    Raging Gunfighter 23-1
    Raging Gunfighter 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Exercise
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    RagingGunfighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT