U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron prepares to land during exercise Raging Gunfighter 23-1 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2023. Raging Gunfighter tested the 366th Fighter Wing to deploy more efficiently as a Lead Wing and employ mission generation, command and control and base operating support elements in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|01.24.2023
|02.03.2023 10:40
|7615379
|230124-F-DU754-2036
|5552x3701
|979.27 KB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|4
|1
