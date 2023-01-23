Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raging Gunfighter 23-1 [Image 2 of 5]

    Raging Gunfighter 23-1

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 366th Communications Squadron assembles communications equipment in support of exercise Raging Gunfighter 23-1 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2023. Raging Gunfighter is an exercise designed to simulate operating a Lead Wing from an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7615381
    VIRIN: 230123-F-DU754-1156
    Resolution: 7678x5119
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Exercise
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    RagingGunfighter

