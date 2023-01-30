USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Arrives in Tomakomai, Japan for a Scheduled Port Visit

TOMAKOMAI, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) – Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and native of Bexley, Ohio, meets with Hirofumi Iwakura, mayor of Tomakomai, Japan, at Tomakomai City Hall, Jan. 30. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

