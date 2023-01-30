Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Arrives in Tomakomai, Japan for a Scheduled Port Visit [Image 2 of 16]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Arrives in Tomakomai, Japan for a Scheduled Port Visit

    TOMAKOMAI, JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    TOMAKOMAI, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Kevin Garza, from San Antonio, looks through an alidade on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as the ship arrives for a scheduled port visit in Tomakomai, Japan, Jan. 30. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7614576
    VIRIN: 230130-N-UA460-0045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 953.75 KB
    Location: TOMAKOMAI, JP 
    TAGS

    Hokkaido
    DESRON 15
    Tomakomai
    Port Visit
    Rafael Peralta
    CTF 71

