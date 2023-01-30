USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Arrives in Tomakomai, Japan for a Scheduled Port Visit

TOMAKOMAI, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) – Hirofumi Iwakura, mayor of Tomakomai, Japan, speaks to Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and native of Bexley, Ohio, after the ship’s arrival in Tomakomai for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 30. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

