    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Arrives in Tomakomai, Japan for a Scheduled Port Visit [Image 13 of 16]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Arrives in Tomakomai, Japan for a Scheduled Port Visit

    TOMAKOMAI, JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    TOMAKOMAI, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) – Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and native of Bexley, Ohio, meets with members of the Tomakomai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and distinguished visitors in the wardroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) after the ship’s arrival in Tomakomai, Japan, for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 30. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7614620
    VIRIN: 230130-N-UA460-0908
    Resolution: 6547x4108
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: TOMAKOMAI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Arrives in Tomakomai, Japan for a Scheduled Port Visit [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hokkaido
    DESRON 15
    Tomakomai
    Port Visit
    Rafael Peralta
    CTF 71

