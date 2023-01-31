Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1 [Image 4 of 4]

    Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jon Anderson 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Leading Aircraftman Kurtis McCarthy, Armament Technician, No. 6 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, performing routine maintenance on an E/A-18G Growler on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The E/A-18G is cooperatively operated between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:47
    Photo ID: 7614523
    VIRIN: 230131-F-RC337-1003
    Resolution: 5450x3633
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EA-18G
    3 AVS
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

