Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1

Leading Aircraftman Kurtis McCarthy, Armament Technician, No. 6 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, performing routine maintenance on an E/A-18G Growler on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The E/A-18G is cooperatively operated between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

