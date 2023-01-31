Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1 [Image 1 of 4]

    Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jon Anderson 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    E/A-18G Growlers operated by the Royal Australian Air Force standby for maintenance during Red Flag 23-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties, while strengthening our international alliances.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
