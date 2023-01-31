Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1

E/A-18G Growlers operated by the Royal Australian Air Force standby for maintenance during Red Flag 23-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties, while strengthening our international alliances.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US