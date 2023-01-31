Leading Aircraftman Kurtis McCarthy, Armament Technician, No. 6 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force inspecting the cockpit of an E/A-18G Growler on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The E/A-18G Growler is a variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:47 Photo ID: 7614521 VIRIN: 230131-F-RC337-1002 Resolution: 3955x2637 Size: 7.22 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.