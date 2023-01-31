Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1 [Image 3 of 4]

    Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jon Anderson 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Flight Sergeant Lewis Maclvor, Air Intelligence Analyst, No. 87 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, receives a Navy Achievement medal on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The award was presented by Capt. Steven Thomas, Vice Commander, Navy Air Warfare Cadre - Weapons Division, China Lake.
    (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:47
    Photo ID: 7614522
    VIRIN: 230131-F-RC337-1004
    Resolution: 4818x3211
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EA-18G
    3 AVS
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

