Flight Sergeant Lewis Maclvor, Air Intelligence Analyst, No. 87 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, receives a Navy Achievement medal on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The award was presented by Capt. Steven Thomas, Vice Commander, Navy Air Warfare Cadre - Weapons Division, China Lake.
(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7614522
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-RC337-1004
|Resolution:
|4818x3211
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Australian Air Force at Red Flag 23-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT