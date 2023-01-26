U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen Corey Martin, 18th Air Force (AF) commander, talks during the outbrief at the Mobility Air Force Competency Summit at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 26, 2023. The 18th AF’s mission is to “prepare Airmen for contested global air mobility operations…anytime, anywhere.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7613870
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-KM205-0217
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight
