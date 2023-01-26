Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight [Image 4 of 4]

    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen Corey Martin, 18th Air Force (AF) commander, talks during the outbrief at the Mobility Air Force Competency Summit at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 26, 2023. The 18th AF’s mission is to “prepare Airmen for contested global air mobility operations…anytime, anywhere.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:54
    Photo ID: 7613870
    VIRIN: 230126-F-KM205-0217
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight
    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight
    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight
    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th AMW
    MAF competency summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT