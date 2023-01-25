97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Teddy Boyd, 56th Air Refueling Squadron commander, closes out the second day of the Mobility Air Force Competency Summit at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2023. During the summit, Airmen participated in meetings and small group discussions where they talked about a variety of key components including combat mission competencies and agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

