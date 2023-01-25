U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Teddy Boyd, 56th Air Refueling Squadron commander, closes out the second day of the Mobility Air Force Competency Summit at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2023. During the summit, Airmen participated in meetings and small group discussions where they talked about a variety of key components including combat mission competencies and agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7613867
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-YW496-1011
|Resolution:
|6433x4289
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT