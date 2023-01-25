Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight [Image 2 of 4]

    97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Teddy Boyd, 56th Air Refueling Squadron commander, closes out the second day of the Mobility Air Force Competency Summit at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2023. During the summit, Airmen participated in meetings and small group discussions where they talked about a variety of key components including combat mission competencies and agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:54
    Photo ID: 7613867
    VIRIN: 230125-F-YW496-1011
    Resolution: 6433x4289
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    AMC
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th AMW
    MAF competency summit

