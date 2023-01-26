97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight

Airmen from Air Mobility Command (AMC) and Air Education and Training Command (AETC) gather at the Mobility Air Force (MAF) Competency Summit at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 26, 2023. Gen. Mike Minihan, AMC commander, and Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, AETC commander, directed MAF leaders to review and restructure the training pipeline in order to face modern, emerging challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

