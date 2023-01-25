U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Travis Posey from the 4AF/A5X combat plans and exercise division at March Air Reserve Base, California, talks during a breakout session at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2023. One of the goals of the summit was to review and realign aircrew training to best prepare pilots, loadmasters and boom operators for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:54 Photo ID: 7613866 VIRIN: 230125-F-YW496-1005 Resolution: 7345x4897 Size: 2.86 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.