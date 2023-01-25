97 AMW hosts MAF Competency Summit to focus on future fight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Travis Posey from the 4AF/A5X combat plans and exercise division at March Air Reserve Base, California, talks during a breakout session at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2023. One of the goals of the summit was to review and realign aircrew training to best prepare pilots, loadmasters and boom operators for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
