Red Flag 23-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Boswell, A-10C Thunderbolt II Maintainer, performs routine air frame maintenance on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. The A-10C can survive direct hits from armor-piercing and high explosive projectiles up to 23mm.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

