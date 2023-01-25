U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Boswell, A-10C Thunderbolt II Maintainer, performs routine air frame maintenance on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. The A-10C can survive direct hits from armor-piercing and high explosive projectiles up to 23mm.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 13:43
|Photo ID:
|7613711
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-RC337-1005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT