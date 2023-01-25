Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 23-1 [Image 2 of 5]

    Red Flag 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jon Anderson 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Senior Airman Juan-Miguel Paez of the 354th Fighter Generations Squadron pulls the chalks allowing an A-10C Thunderbolt II to taxi on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7613708
    VIRIN: 230125-F-RC337-1002
    Resolution: 5140x3427
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10C
    3 AVS
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

