Red Flag 23-1

Senior Airman Juan-Miguel Paez of the 354th Fighter Generations Squadron pulls the chalks allowing an A-10C Thunderbolt II to taxi on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

