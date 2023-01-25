Red Flag 23-1

An A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot preparing for a flight during Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)
