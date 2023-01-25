An A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot preparing for a flight during Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:43 Photo ID: 7613707 VIRIN: 230125-F-RC337-1001 Resolution: 5233x3489 Size: 2.58 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.