A trio of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft go through final checks as they prepare for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 exercise on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. The A-10C are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircrafts that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:43 Photo ID: 7613710 VIRIN: 230125-F-RC337-1004 Resolution: 5024x3349 Size: 2.53 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.