Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 23-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    Red Flag 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jon Anderson 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    A trio of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft go through final checks as they prepare for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 exercise on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. The A-10C are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircrafts that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jon P. Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7613710
    VIRIN: 230125-F-RC337-1004
    Resolution: 5024x3349
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag 23-1
    Red Flag 23-1
    Red Flag 23-1
    Red Flag 23-1
    Red Flag 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10C
    3 AVS
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT