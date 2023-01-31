Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Science Board at PEO STRI [Image 5 of 5]

    Army Science Board at PEO STRI

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    230131-A-SV210-253
    ORLANDO, Fla. – Timothy F. Bishop, SES, deputy program executive officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers opening remarks on the first day of the Army Science Board (ASB) winter plenary taking place Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 at the Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Florida. PEO STRI is hosting the ASB, which provides the Army with a powerful resource of world-class scientists, engineers, technologists, and operational experts as well as business, policy and managerial specialists from the private sector, academia, non-DoD government agencies and former senior military officers. Organized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1977, the ASB consists of 20 parent board members and a number of other subcommittee members who provide the Army with independent advice and recommendations on matters relating to the Army’s scientific, technological, manufacturing, logistics and business management functions. (Official U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

