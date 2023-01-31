230131-A-SV210-249

ORLANDO, Fla. – Timothy F. Bishop, SES, deputy program executive officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers opening remarks on the first day of the Army Science Board (ASB) winter plenary taking place Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 at the Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Florida. PEO STRI is hosting the ASB, which provides the Army with a powerful resource of world-class scientists, engineers, technologists, and operational experts as well as business, policy and managerial specialists from the private sector, academia, non-DoD government agencies and former senior military officers. Organized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1977, the ASB consists of 20 parent board members and a number of other subcommittee members who provide the Army with independent advice and recommendations on matters relating to the Army’s scientific, technological, manufacturing, logistics and business management functions. (Official U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 11:34 Photo ID: 7613547 VIRIN: 230131-A-SV210-249 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 893.45 KB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Science Board at PEO STRI [Image 5 of 5], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.