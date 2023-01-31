PEO STRI Hosts Army Science Board for Winter Plenary at Central Florida Research Park

Photo By Donnie Ryan | 230131-A-SV210-231 ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael E. Williamson, chair of the Army Science...... read more read more Photo By Donnie Ryan | 230131-A-SV210-231 ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael E. Williamson, chair of the Army Science Board (ASB), delivers opening remarks on the first day of the ASB winter plenary taking place Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 at the Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Florida. The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) is hosting the ASB, which provides the Army with a powerful resource of world-class scientists, engineers, technologists, and operational experts as well as business, policy and managerial specialists from the private sector, academia, non-DoD government agencies and former senior military officers. Organized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1977, the ASB consists of 20 parent board members and a number of other subcommittee members who provide the Army with independent advice and recommendations on matters relating to the Army’s scientific, technological, manufacturing, logistics and business management functions. (Official U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) hosted members of the Army Science Board (ASB) for its winter plenary at the Central Florida Research Park on Jan. 31 – Feb. 2.



Organized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1977, the ASB consists of 20 parent board members and a number of other subcommittee members who provide the Army with independent advice and recommendations on matters relating to the Army’s scientific, technological, manufacturing, logistics and business management functions.



Timothy F. Bishop, SES, deputy program executive officer for PEO STRI, delivered an official welcome message to the group on the first day of the conference and thanked the board for their contributions to Army readiness and modernization efforts.



“Thank you for everything that you do; thank you for all the things you do for our Army, things that you do to make us do our jobs in modeling and simulation better,” Bishop told the group.



Bishop also spoke to board members about the PEO STRI mission and how all the armed services and universities in the local area work together in the modeling and simulation community as part of Team Orlando.



“We are sitting right here in what is known as the modeling and simulation corridor. All the services have capability here in Orlando,” Bishop said. “This corridor as they call it, with UCF [University of Central Florida] and USF [University of Southern Florida], is completely focused on modeling and simulation. We all come together as part of Team Orlando to talk about what we are doing and how we are doing it.”



Board members asked several questions about the PEO mission and capabilities, and Michael E. Williamson, ASB chair, thanked Bishop for talking to the group as well as those in attendance.

According to Williamson, the ASB provides the Army with a resource of world-class scientists, engineers, technologists, and operational experts as well as business, policy and managerial specialists from the private sector, academia, non-DoD government agencies and former senior military officers.



“We are going to roll up our sleeves, we are going to spend some time getting to the terms of reference. Think of the terms of reference as the definition of what work we are going to go do,” Williamson said. “We are going to get that done this week, and we are going to start building the teams, and we are going to start to work on plan on how we going to develop a product.”



According to Williamson, the ASB focuses on issues of importance to large segments of the Army, and its products are delivered in a candid and timely manner.



“There are people sitting in this room who have vast experience with doing Army Science Board stuff,” Williams said. “I am going to ask them to reach out to folks that are new and assist.”



Williamson said board members and consultants volunteer their expertise and time to address those critical national security challenges for which the Army's leadership seeks independent and unbiased technical advice.



By charter, the Secretary of the Army appoints the Chair and Vice Chair from the ASB membership. ASB membership is augmented by a small number of consultants who are appointed to provide specialized expertise for ASB studies. The board meets a minimum of four times each year.



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PEO STRI consists of a skilled and diverse workforce of nearly 1,200 personnel and works with high-caliber Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training, and information operations capabilities.