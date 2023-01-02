2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr. (center), the commanding general of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), poses for a photo with veterans who served with 2d MARDIV after the division’s 82nd birthday ceremony at the Marston Pavilion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2023. This ceremony was conducted to highlight the many battles and peace keeping missions 2d MARDIV has participated in since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Averi Rowton)

