U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., the commanding general of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), stands at attention during the division’s 82nd birthday ceremony at the Marston Pavilion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2023. This ceremony was conducted to highlight the many battles and peace keeping missions 2d MARDIV has participated in since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Averi Rowton)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 09:07
|Photo ID:
|7613325
|VIRIN:
|230201-M-RB981-1035
|Resolution:
|4153x6229
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Averi Rowton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
