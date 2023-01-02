Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Averi Rowton 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., the commanding general of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), stands at attention during the division’s 82nd birthday ceremony at the Marston Pavilion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2023. This ceremony was conducted to highlight the many battles and peace keeping missions 2d MARDIV has participated in since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Averi Rowton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 09:07
    Photo ID: 7613325
    VIRIN: 230201-M-RB981-1035
    Resolution: 4153x6229
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Averi Rowton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony
    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony
    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony
    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony
    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony
    2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    commanding general
    motivation
    battle colors
    2d MARDIV
    82nd birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT