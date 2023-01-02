U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., the commanding general of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), speaks to a veteran who served with 2d MARDIV after the division’s 82nd birthday ceremony at the Marston Pavilion Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2023. This ceremony was conducted to highlight the many battles and peace keeping missions 2d MARDIV has participated in since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Averi Rowton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 09:07 Photo ID: 7613324 VIRIN: 230201-M-RB981-1148 Resolution: 3513x5269 Size: 3.99 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d MARDIV 82nd Birthday Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Averi Rowton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.