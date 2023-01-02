Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal

Two pilots from the 37th Airlift Squadron set up the controls for a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2023. Pilots regularly train on the aircraft simulator instead of traveling to other locations to train, which saves Ramstein approximately $350,000 a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

