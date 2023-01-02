Three pilots from the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to operate a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2023. The 37th AS uses the aircraft simulator as a way to hone their skills in a safe environment, which costs a fraction of the cost of flying actual aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
This work, Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal
