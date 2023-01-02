Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal [Image 2 of 4]

    Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Three pilots from the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to operate a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2023. The 37th AS uses the aircraft simulator as a way to hone their skills in a safe environment, which costs a fraction of the cost of flying actual aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 04:13
    Photo ID: 7611446
    VIRIN: 230201-F-JM048-1083
    Resolution: 4872x4024
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130
    C-130J Hercules
    aircraft simulator
    86th OSS
    86th Operations Support Squadron

