    Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal [Image 1 of 4]

    Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron commander stands with her team in front of an aircraft simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. The simulator is designed to train aircrew members how to operate a C-130J Hercules aircraft while minimizing the risks of operating an actual aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 04:14
    Photo ID: 7611445
    VIRIN: 230131-F-JM048-1070
    Resolution: 4189x3820
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130
    C-130J Hercules
    aircraft simulator
    86th OSS
    86th Operations Support Squadron

