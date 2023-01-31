U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron commander stands with her team in front of an aircraft simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. The simulator is designed to train aircrew members how to operate a C-130J Hercules aircraft while minimizing the risks of operating an actual aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 04:14
|Photo ID:
|7611445
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-JM048-1070
|Resolution:
|4189x3820
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT