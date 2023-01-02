Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft simulator is prepared for use at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2023. The aircraft simulator at Ramstein AB recently received the 8.1 Block upgrade, which allows the simulator here to conduct joint training without having to travel to connect to others around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

