A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft simulator is prepared for use at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2023. The aircraft simulator at Ramstein AB recently received the 8.1 Block upgrade, which allows the simulator here to conduct joint training without having to travel to connect to others around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 04:13
|Photo ID:
|7611447
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-JM048-1122
|Resolution:
|4024x4944
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aircraft simulator keeps aircrew ready, lethal
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT