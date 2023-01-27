USS Charleston operates in the South China Sea

230126-N-HG846-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 27, 2023) – Mineman 2nd Class Michael Gagliano, left, from Addison, Illinois, cleans an M-2 HB 50 caliber machine gun under the supervision of Chief Gunner’s Mate Andrew Levett, from Parker, Colorado, in the hangar bay aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 27. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

