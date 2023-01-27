230127-N-HG846-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 27, 2023) – Machinist Mate 2nd Class Hunter Auslander, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, conducts a visual observation of the surface warfare environment in the pilot house aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 27. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 20:45 Photo ID: 7611028 VIRIN: 230127-N-HG846-1001 Resolution: 6400x4267 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston operates in the South China Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.